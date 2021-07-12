Crowley Will Build and Operate the First Fully Electric U.S. Tugboat

Before Covid19, the hospitality industry accounted for around 10% of our global economy. In 2019, no less than 15,000 hotels were in the pipeline attesting to the industry growth and place in our society (Hotel Management). In such a thriving industry implemented changes can have a global impact not only on its activities but also on other industries. As we face difficult times with the Covid19 and the climate change crises, it is time for us as an industry to take a stand and inspire others with our actions. The hospitality industry must change to strive in the long-term and has the chance to inspire others by doing so.