7 High-Quality Stocks to Buy That Are Trading Below Fair Value

By Faizan Farooque
InvestorPlace
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany analysts believe current stock valuations resemble the dot-com era. The market’s day-to-day movements are certainly turbulent. But in the long run, returns tend to follow somewhat predictable upward trends. Regardless, picking stocks to buy in this environment becomes a tricky proposition. You do not want to be overpaying for a company with little to no upside.

StocksInvestorPlace

The 7 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August and Hold for Years

Warren Buffet is an icon in the stock market, highly regarded as one of the most successful money managers of all time. As a prominent buy-and-hold value investor, the “Oracle of Omaha” currently has a fortune worth around $80 billion. His company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) often provides investors with valuable...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Robinhood Stock Opens At $38, Initially Trades Below IPO Price

After months of anticipation, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) began trading on Thursday after the popular trading app completed an IPO valuing the company at $32 billion. Robinhood's Volatile Start: Robinhood opened at $38 after pricing its IPO shares at $38, the low end of its target range...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report sales of $238.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.28 million. Cinemark reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,557.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy on Earnings Dips

We are in the middle of a very eventful week. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve delivered its monthly policy decision. But more importantly we have most of the massive tech companies reporting earnings as well. And today we scour that trash bin to find three stocks to buy after their earnings dips.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Buy These High-Growth Mid-Cap Stocks Right Away

Mid-cap companies offer investors opportunities to earn strong returns. Corsair Gaming is growing at a terrific pace in the video gaming space. Bandwidth's impressive growth rate is here to stay as it is operating in a lucrative vertical. Buying mid-cap stocks is a great way to diversify a portfolio. Mid-cap...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Value Stocks to Buy for August

There’s nothing like getting a bargain on a quality company that could deliver strong returns for your portfolio over the long term. Successfully identifying a stock that the market is undervaluing is immensely satisfying if your investment ends up working out in your favor. The only issue is with the S&P 500 trading at all-time highs, it’s becoming harder and harder to find good deals.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.180 EPS.
StocksInvestorPlace

Skillz Stock Is a Screaming Buy as It Dips Below $15

The last time I wrote about Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock was July 14. I suggested that the Aarki insiders receiving SKLZ stock valued at $15 a share as part of their sale to the mobile gaming company ought to hang on to their shares because, in 12-24 months, it will seem like an outstanding deal.
StocksInvestorPlace

Coupang Stock Looks as Good Medium Term as It Does Long Term

With Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock continuing to enter new markets and expand its logistics business, I still believe it will perform very well in the medium-term as well as in the long term. Moreover, the shares will likely soon get a boost from the increased risks facing Chinese e-commerce giants, especially...
StocksInvestorPlace

Clover Health Stock Is a Buy Even as the Short Squeeze Fizzles

The Reddit crowd has seemed to abandon Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) as CLOV stock dropped like a rock from a high of $28 to approximately $8.20. This shows the folly of following or chasing the FOMO crowd as the move from $10 to $28 was in approximately three days. No doubt more than a few retail traders were burned from the sell-off.
StocksInvestorPlace

Sell ContextLogic Stock While You Can Before Paper Losses Worsen

Other than a short-lived rally in June fueled by Reddit users, ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock is on a permanent trajectory downward. WISH stock peaked at $32.85, shortly after its initial public offering earlier this year. The company’s unfavorable valuations, mixed first-quarter results, and poor sales forecast continue to weigh on its share price.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Overheated Stocks to Sell as Pandemic Concerns Rise

Over the last few weeks, there have been more than enough reasons to be skeptical about the record-breaking run in equities. Recently, I’ve been harping on the ridiculous amount of speculation in the market. But even more problematic is the Covid-19 pandemic. Just when you thought the crisis was fading into the rearview mirror, cases are surging again. Considering the pandemic’s historical impact on the market, now is the time to think about stocks to sell.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Li Auto Stock Is Well Positioned To Accelerate To Higher Highs

The last time I weighed in on Li Auto (NYSE:LI) stock, I said it could race higher on electric vehicle sales, President Biden’s interest and a global push for millions of them on the roads. That was on Dec. 3 as Li Auto traded around $33. Today, the stock is...
StocksInvestorPlace

AHPI Stock: Why One Pro Thinks Allied Healthcare Could Squeeze to $10

Allied Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock is seeing massive gains on Friday as one expert believes the stock could be heading to the $10 mark. Will Meade, a former hedge fund manager turned Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock influencer with more than 200,000 followers, is predicting that a short squeeze could push AHPI stock up to $10 per share. Meade has a few reasons for making this claim.
StocksNew York Post

Cathie Wood buys over $45M in Robinhood stock on first day of trading

Cathie Wood sunk more than $45 million into Robinhood, apparently unshaken by the commission free-trading app’s disappointing first day of trading. Wood’s flagship $25.5-billion ARK Innovation fund purchased almost 1.3 million shares of the company on Thursday, according to ARK Investment Management’s daily trading report. Based on Robinhood’s closing price...
StocksInvestorPlace

What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.

Welcome to the stock market today! The major indices are near record levels, but a disappointment from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) appears to be hampering stocks. In its quarterly update, Amazon shared that a drop in pandemic-driven e-commerce spending will slow revenue growth. While not necessarily a surprise, investors are still reacting poorly to the news. So, considering all the red, what will the stock market do today?
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
StocksInvestorPlace

PINS Stock: Why Pinterest Shares Are Plummeting Today

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is taking a major beating on Friday following the release of the company’s most recent earnings report. Pinterest put out its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 after markets closed on Thursday. While the results were mostly positive, one key factor has investors worried about PINS stock.

