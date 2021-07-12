7 High-Quality Stocks to Buy That Are Trading Below Fair Value

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
