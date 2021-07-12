7 High-Quality Stocks to Buy That Are Trading Below Fair Value

Over the last few weeks, there have been more than enough reasons to be skeptical about the record-breaking run in equities. Recently, I’ve been harping on the ridiculous amount of speculation in the market. But even more problematic is the Covid-19 pandemic. Just when you thought the crisis was fading into the rearview mirror, cases are surging again. Considering the pandemic’s historical impact on the market, now is the time to think about stocks to sell.