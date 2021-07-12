Consider Chargepoint as EV Infrastructure Becomes Ripe for Growth

One of the biggest trends over the past several years has been the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). As an investor interested in the rapid growth of that market, I’ve found plenty of EV companies to choose from. Many are startups and others are established automakers, but names from both categories will eventually fall by the wayside. Because of that risk, you should consider Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) instead. This company is the world’s largest EV charging network. Some electric vehicle stocks are going to do far better than others during the transition to electric, but CHPT stock is a play on the one thing we can be certain of: the need for more EV charging infrastructure.