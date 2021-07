They say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. This guy has one goal, teach those crackheads a lesson. Literally yesterday I wrote a story on a woman in wheelchair getting robbed of her chips and mayonnaise. I thought, that's it, nothing in Wichita Falls will top that story this week. Woah now, pump your brakes, it's Wichita Falls. Something more crazy is always bound to happen. Apparently over the past few days, Wichita Falls police have been getting calls about someone shooting BBs at them.