Coronavirus Cases On The Rise In Orange County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An import of data from the state's system has pushed Allegheny County's COVID-19 death toll over 2,000. The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 147 new Coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 100 are confirmed and 47 are probable cases. Six of the seven new deaths come from a data dump from the state's system. Two deaths were from September, one was from November, two were from December, one was from June and one was from this month. All seven people were in the 65+ age group and four were associated with long-term care. There have been 7,322 total hospitalizations and 102,811 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,005.