Coronavirus Cases On The Rise In Orange County

 16 days ago
SANTA ANA (CNS) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Orange County have more than doubled in the past two weeks, raising concerns among some health officials. "I'm worried about the trend," said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention. The county has 1.8 million of...

