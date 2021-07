Newswise — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – July 28, 2021 – People living in the South, known as the Stroke Belt, are not only at a greater risk of having strokes, but the region is also associated with higher stroke mortality. The link between high blood pressure and stroke is well-known, and lowering blood pressure reduces stroke risk. But how can blood pressure be most effectively managed among stroke survivors, and is the use of telehealth the most effective strategy?