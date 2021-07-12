Hands-on: LeMond’s carbon fiber ebikes are lightweight works of art
Aesthetics are supposedly subjective, but I’ll be darned if LeMond’s new ebikes aren’t the most beautiful electric bikes I’ve ever ridden. If you’re into cycling, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of the name Greg LeMond. With his racing days behind him, the three-time Tour de France winner has a couple of forays into making ‘acoustic’ bikes, but the most recent iteration of LeMond Bikes go the electrified route — in style.thenextweb.com
