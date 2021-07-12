Hands-on: LeMond’s carbon fiber ebikes are lightweight works of art

Huber Automotive has just unveiled its bold bodykit for the Lamborghini Aventador at a special ceremony in the UK. The bodykit was unveiled by Fabio Lamborghini and is dubbed the ‘Era.’ It is constructed from lightweight carbon fiber and the front end is particularly striking, incorporating a pronounced splitter, new air intake shrouds, and other parts that stretch out the nose of the Italian supercar. The Lamborghini badge on the front bumper has also been replaced from one by Huber, shrouded in carbon. Huber also offers a carbon fiber hood.