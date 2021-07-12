Cancel
Harris County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Harris, Talbot, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harris; Talbot; Taylor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN HARRIS...NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR...UPSON...TROUP...MERIWETHER...TALBOT AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 555 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from around Lake Harding to Hamilton and Baldwinville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds 40 to 50 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include LaGrange, Thomaston, Hamilton, Talbotton, Greenville, Manchester, West Point, Hogansville, Pine Mountain, Woodbury, Luthersville, Warm Springs, Woodland, Molena, Junction City, Lone Oak, Gay, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park and F.d. Roosevelt State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

