Union County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN UNION COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grenville, or 11 miles southeast of Des Moines, moving southwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grenville. This includes Highway 64 near Mile Marker 392, and between Mile Markers 395 and 405.

alerts.weather.gov

Union County, NM
Grenville, NM
Des Moines, NM
