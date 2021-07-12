Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL UNION COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Grenville, or 14 miles south of Des Moines, moving south southwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Union County.

alerts.weather.gov

Union County, NM
Grenville, NM
Des Moines, NM
Colfax County, NM
Raton, NM
