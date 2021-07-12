Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph County, IN

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Joseph FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ST. JOSEPH COUNTY At 743 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Extensive street flooding and water rescues have been reported. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include South Bend, Mishawaka, Georgetown, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Osceola, Lakeville, Roseland, Indian Village, Woodland and Wyatt. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, IN
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Granger, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Roseland, IN
City
Georgetown, IN
City
Lakeville, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy