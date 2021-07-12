Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Joseph FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ST. JOSEPH COUNTY At 743 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Extensive street flooding and water rescues have been reported. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include South Bend, Mishawaka, Georgetown, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Osceola, Lakeville, Roseland, Indian Village, Woodland and Wyatt. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR