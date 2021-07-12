Cancel
Bibb County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Jasper, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Jasper; Jones SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONROE...BIBB JONES AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 613 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Arkwright to Wesleyan to near Rutland, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Macon, Gray, Payne, Payne City, Postell, James, Lake Tobesofkee, Bradley, Wayside, Rutland, Dames Ferry, Round Oak, Greenberry Crossroads, Clinton, Jarrell Plantation, Cross Keys, Wesleyan, Lizella, Hillsboro and Skipperton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

