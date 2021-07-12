Cancel
What happened to Paul Orndorff's arm?

By Patrizia Rizzo, SEO Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago

FORMER WWE wrestler Paul Orndorff passed away on June 12, 2021.

Mr Wonderful, as he was known by fans, suffered an injury to his arm back in the late 1980’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dLwH_0auppMwN00
Paul Orndorff was a WWE wrestler

What happened to Paul Orndorff's arm?

Paul Orndorff, 71, suffered an arm and neck injury during a wrestling match with Hulk Hogan.

The injury was left untreated for too long and the nerve damage caused his right bicep to atrophy.

Orndorff spent time in rehab trying to recuperate his injured arm, but to no avail appeared smaller than the other one.

The injury forced him to retire in 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25V06i_0auppMwN00
Orndorff retired from wrestling after he injured his arm in a match

Five years later he was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame and shortly after to the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.

What did Paul Orndorff die from?

On July 12, Travis Orndorff, Mr Wonderful's son, confirmed his father's death after battling dementia and head trauma.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis wrote.

Paul Orndorff live blog for the latest news and updates…

"He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart.

"He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it.

"He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

He explained that his father had been battling with dementia, which he believes was caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The condition happens when someone suffers repeated head trauma; however, it can only be diagnosed once someone has passed away.

It is not clear if an autopsy has been done yet.

Orndorff's family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the icon's funeral.

On the page, Paul's wife, Amayou Smith, wrote: "Hi my name is Amayou, my husband is Travis Orndorff.

"As some of you may know we are preparing for Paul 'Mr Wonderful' Orndorff's final farewell.

"Travis wants to give everyone, including fans, the opportunity to Donate to Paul's final expenses. All donations and love gifts are appreciated."

The page has raised a total of $860 out of its $25,000 goal so far.

What was Paul Orndorff’s net worth?

Orndorff was reportedly worth $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mr Wonderful was believed to have made most of his money wrestling for WWE prior to his retirement.

