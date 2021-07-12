Cush Jumbo on Leaving 'The Good Fight' and Taking on 'The Beast Must Die' (Exclusive)

After leaving The Good Fight, Cush Jumbo is taking on her next challenge. In AMC's The Beast Must Die, based on the novel by Cecil Day-Lewis, Jumbo plays Frances Cairnes, a mother who loses her son in a fatal hit-and-run and goes on a mission to find the man she feels is responsible for his death. When she finally tracks him down, she pretends to be a novelist and ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Jared Harris), whom she believes is ultimately the one accountable for the death of her son and sets out on an elaborate plan to kill him.