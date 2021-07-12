The Ending Of How I Became A Superhero Explained

Writer-director David Prior’s ‘The Empty Man’ (2020) is an ambitious and experimental film, brimming with a perpetual sense of dread that is becoming increasingly rare in modern horror films. Although the movie is inspired by the graphic novel of the same name by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Vanesa R. Del Rey (later Jesús Hervás), very little of the source material seems to be present in the adaptation. At the time of its release, the film was a critical and commercial disappointment. However, in the ensuing years, it has come to be regarded as a cult classic.