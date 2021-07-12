Update: Dryden Transfer Station closed through Tuesday

Updated, 9 a.m. Monday: The Dryden Transfer Station will remain closed through Tuesday, with hopes of reopening Wednesday. A mechanic is working on repairing the crane used to load garbage into the trucks that take it to the landfill.

Equipment breakdown closes Dryden Transfer Station Friday, probably Saturday

DRYDEN — Upper Valley residents planning a dump run Saturday might want to check the status of the Dryden Transfer Station before leaving home with a truckload.

The facility closed Friday because of an equipment problem at the tipping floor, where customers drop off their trash, according to a notice from the Chelan County Public Works Department. The crane used to load garbage into trucks that then haul the garbage to the landfill near Pangborn Memorial Airport is not operating.

It is not certain it will be repaired in time for Saturday. For updates, check the Facebook page: facebook.com/ChelanCountyPW.