Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What Is ‘Girlfriends’ Star Golden Brooks Doing Now?

By Ashley Swallow
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Girlfriends premiered in September of 2000 and ran for a total of 8 seasons. The popular television series portrayed the lives and friendship of four young women living in California. Maya Wilkes, Lynn Searcy, Toni Garrett, and, of course, Joan Clayton were the leading ladies of the highly-talked about show.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Golden Brooks
Person
Saeed Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Friendship#Iamthenighttnt#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Issa Rae announces marriage to Louis Diame: See the stunning photos

Issa Rae is officially off the market. In an Instagram post on Monday, the "Insecure" creator and star revealed she had married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame over the weekend in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France. Alongside a series photos of her destination wedding taken by Lauren...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Louis Diame’s net worth?

LOUIS Diame is the longtime partner of Insecure star Issa Rae. The pair announced they got married on July 25, 2021 in the South of France. The Senegalese businessman has an estimated net worth between $1million and $5million according to Exact Net Worth. According to a LinkedIn page that was...
TV SeriesReporter

‘Our Kind of People’: Yaya DaCosta Shakes Things Up in Fox Trailer (VIDEO)

Fox’s Our Kind of People is taking viewers to the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard this fall and a first look trailer is teasing all of the drama. Inspired by Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the show explores where the rich and powerful Black elite come to play. The series comes from Star‘s Karin Gist and Empire‘s Lee Daniels and follows the story of a single mom on a mission.
purewow.com

Surprise! Issa Rae Marries Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame—and OMG That Dress

Major congratulations are in order for Issa Rae. The Insecure star officially tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Louis Diame, over the weekend. Yup, during a sweet trip to the south of France, the 36-year-old actress and Diame said “I do” in a stunning ceremony surrounded by a small group of friends and family. Lucky for us, Rae gave us a sneak peek at the nuptials with a witty post on her personal Instagram account.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dexter Revival: Premiere Date and Grisly Trailer Revealed!

Dexter Morgan is keeping his demons at bay ... for now. Showtime dropped a full-length trailer for the forthcoming revival of Dexter, and it has a chilling title:. The trailer shows Dexter living as Jimmy Lindsay, and it's clear he wants to return to his old ways. If the trailer...
Relationshipsrnbphilly.com

Twitter Goes Off About Issa Rae’s Secret Wedding!

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot, and Twitter is going off about how well kept of a secret it was. Fans don’t wehrter to be mad because they didn’t know or applaud her because of her ability to have a private and healthy life.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Patricia Heaton is set to star in a Fox sitcom filmed in Nashville

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Disney Channel Unveils 'Amphibia' Season 3 Sneak Peek & Guest Stars!

Amphibia will be returning to Disney Channel with all new episodes this fall!. The animated series, starring Brenda Song as Anne, just got a new sneak peek during it’s 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel. The list of actors who will lend their voices as guest stars for the upcoming third...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Sets Bailee Madison To Star In HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Good Witch alumna Bailee Madison has booked her next series. She has been cast as a lead opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A dark, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.
CelebritiesTVLine

TVLine Items: Lily Rabe Joins First Lady, JoJo Siwa Musical Trailer and More

The First Lady‘s remarkable cast just keeps getting better: American Horror Story vet Lily Rabe has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming scripted anthology, TVLine has learned. The political drama from writer/creator Aaron Cooley will chronicle the lives of a number of First Ladies throughout American history, with the first...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Issa Rae and Louis Diame Are Married

Issa Rae is married! On Sunday (July 25), the Hollywood multi-hyphenate said "I do" with longtime love Louis Diame in a fairytale ceremony in the South of France. The star shared the happy news in a cheeky Instagram slideshow showing off her stunning gown, writing, "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."

Comments / 0

Community Policy