The Academic Parity Movement supports researchers at risk of discrimination and abuse in academia. A sense of dread washed over me as I read the first few words, ‘This letter is to inform you that your position, and therefore your scholar J-1 visa, has been revoked … effective immediately.’ That was it. I had worked hard all year, but when I refused to sign away my intellectual property and authorship rights to the papers I was working on for the past couple of years, I was not thinking that I might lose it all. The image of my wife and newborn flashed through my mind. I stared at the phone in my hand, pushing worries about how I could pay the bills without my lab job and leave the country aside, instead wondering how I could call them and share the news.