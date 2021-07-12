Fitbit Charge 3 bricked?

Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications. With the Luxe, Fitbit has expanded its range of fitness trackers. These currently include the Inspire 2, the Charge 4, and the Ace series for children. In terms of looks and functionality, the Luxe is most similar to the Inspire 2, which is 50 Euros cheaper (~$59). The latter's case is made of plastic, and the display is a grayscale OLED like on the Charge 4. The Luxe has a color AMOLED that automatically adjusts its brightness to the ambient light. The case is made of gold-, platinum- or graphite-colored stainless steel, while the buckle of the silicone bands is made of anodized aluminum. They have a special strap connector, but they can be interchanged. The Special Edition of the Luxe already comes with a replacement band; the standard band in this case is a gold-colored link bracelet, for which Fitbit has partnered with the jewelry brand gorjana.