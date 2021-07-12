Fitbit Charge 3 bricked?
Guys, I'm turning to you since support at fitbit's community couldn't handle the problem and only resorts to returning the device, which in my case couldn't be done because it's past the warranty period. It's a Charge 3, and it either stays at the smiley face icon, vibrating for a few times and then turning the screen off, but even after that it keeps vibrating erratically (sometimes a lot, sometimes it's just spaced). After trying the reset methods (8 seconds or 15 seconds), smiley face comes up again, but it either gets stuck like that, turning on the smiley face, and then off, or sometimes after a while I get the "001 error" screen with the bubbles that turn on one at a time.forum.xda-developers.com
