A Heat Advisory is in effect for all the Ozarks tomorrow through Thursday at 9 pm. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out a few degrees above the average low in the 70s, with mostly clear skies. The ridge will continue to build over the next few days, which will allow temperatures to increase. A high-pressure system will push into the region, which will keep us hot and dry. A few clouds will be in the skies tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.