Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Reason Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Son, Prince George, May be Leaving London for a While After His 8th Birthday

By Michelle Kapusta
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince George has been making headlines after he was seen at the Euro 2020 Final on July 11 alongside his parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The young prince was looking ecstatic after England’s first goal but shared in the mood that many in the country felt after losing to Italy 3-2 on penalties. But the Cambridge’s eldest son has also been in the news for another reason lately and that has to do with if he’ll be leaving London for a while after his 8th birthday.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Ludgrove School#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Prince Harry Has a New Reason to Return to London for Work

Prince Harry may have stepped back as a working royal last year, but that doesn't mean he won't have work to do in U.K. in the near future. BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company Harry recently joined as chief impact officer, is expanding its operations to the Harry's hometown, PEOPLE has confirmed.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Reason Prince Charles Is Against Making Princess Beatrice And Eugenie Senior Royals

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex isn’t the only one who can write a tattle tale book about the monarchy. News leaked last week that the mouthy ex senior royal is penning his memoir at the ripe old age of 36. But the real shocker is that his deal to write a second book can only see the light of day after his grandmother Queen Elizbeth dies. That’s how incendiary the book is and how shameless Harry has become.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Lie Prince Harry Won't Cover in His Memoir, Say Sources

The news that Prince Harry is writing memoir due out next year has sent shock waves through Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, which were reportedly unaware a tell-all book penned by the prince was in the offing. The Royal Family had already been bracing for the worst with next month's release of the updated edition of 2020's sudsy Finding Freedom, which is said to cover the behind-the-scenes story of Megxit as well as the events in the Sussexes' lives since moving to California, as told by the couple's closest friends and allies.
U.K.Posted by
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton has 'taken ownership of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public image' and 'will continue' to share photographs of her children 'in order to receive a degree of privacy back', royal expert claims

The Duchess of Cambridge has 'taken ownership of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public image', a royal expert has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, is a keen amateur photographer and has become known for releasing candid snaps of her children for special events, including their birthdays each year. Royal...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding?

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer married businessman Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Rome on Saturday afternoon. The model, 30, shares a close bond with her royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, but despite Italian journalist Fabio Polli revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expected to arrive in the city on Saturday morning, it seems neither royal brother was in attendance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy