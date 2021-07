Talk about Black girl magic! Yesterday Naomi Osaka announced on her social media that she was releasing a Barbie doll with Mattel and the world went crazy! She revealed that she had been working on the endeavor since 2019 on Twitter, and she hoped that fans would look at her as a role model. Naomi tweeted, “I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything,” while promoting the doll that was released today!