Beatty, OR

Bootleg Fire Update 7-12-21 3pm

Posted by 
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beatty, Ore.— Due to the size and complexity of the Bootleg Fire, the fire will be managed using two zones—this will allow the incident management teams to better manage the fire and limit travel for firefighters. ODF Incident Management Team 1 took command of the fire’s south part, or Zone 1, today. Pacific Northwest Team 10 manages the north part, or Zone 2. Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal’s Green Team continues to protect structures.

klamathalerts.com

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com
City
Bly, OR
Beatty, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Beatty, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Sprague River, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
#Wildland Fire#Fire Marshal#Creek Fire#Fire Control#Pacific Northwest Team 10#Green Team#Klamath Forest Estates#Osfm#Oc#Oregon Pines Rd#Yellow Jacket Springs#Inciweb
Related
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Cooler temperatures and precipitation yesterday were a welcome change. Bootleg Fire update 7/28

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR   . Klamath Falls, OR) – The west side of the fire received steady, light rain that allowed more direct attack on the fire’s edge yesterday and overnight. The rain significantly moderated fire behavior. Fine fuels are most affected by the moisture, although larger diameter fuels are still critically dry. Some isolated torching occurred yesterday in heavy fuels, but spotting was much reduced.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Free Water to Eligible Residents Impacted by Dry Wells

State Agencies, Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls are working together to provide free water to eligible residents impacted by dry wells who have reported their wells, and been verified to the Watermaster. The operation is located at the Klamath County Road Department, 6100 Wesgo Drive (Click here for a map). Water will be supplied by the City of Klamath Falls Water Department and distributed using a manifold on loan from the Tualatin Valley Water Service District. The fill-up service is expected to begin Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00am – 2:00pm.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg fire reaches 394,407 Acres with 32% containment – Update for July 21

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR  . (Klamath Falls, OR) – The weather moderated yesterday with reduced wind speeds, lower temperatures, and slightly higher humidity, which allowed firefighters to continue constructing and improving firelines. Weather conditions are favorable again today for the efforts to secure existing fireline. On the northern...
Lakeview, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Lakeview, Ore.- Incident Management Teams are working closely with local public health and Oregon Health Authority’s investigation into several positive cases of COVID-19 among resources working on the Bootleg Fire. Nine individuals have tested positive. In accordance with protocols developed in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority for the 2020 fire season, individuals reporting symptoms and those who worked closely with them are tested and isolated until results are received. Those who test positive are quarantined away from the fire camp. Due to the number of positive cases, this will be reported to OHA as a workplace outbreak, and updates on the number of positive cases associated with this outbreak will be included in OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report, which is issued every Wednesday.
Klamath County, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

KCSO investigating shots fired near Bootleg fire crews

On Sunday July 18, 2021 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call near the 31000 block of Godowa Springs Rd in eastern Klamath County on reports that a property owner was shooting near fire crews working on the Bootleg Fire. KCSO deputies along with Forest Service Law Enforcement officers and troopers from Oregon State Police made contact with the property owner involved. The owner was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon and Menacing with a Firearm.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg Fire nears 300,000 acres at 22% containment (Morning Update)

Bootleg Fire now estimated at 298,662 acres and 22% containment. (Klamath Falls, OR) – Red Flag weather conditions played a significant role in fire behavior yesterday. The fire pushed over Sam’s Cabin Road and the 27 Road to the north. The fire continues to be held from Preacher Flats to Mitchell Monument, and is pushing further east, approaching the 28 road. Fire crews were able to insert dozer line and burnout to minimize the fire growth overnight. One of today’s priorities will be to attempt hold these areas to prevent further spread of the fire.
Lakeview, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Lake County – New Updated Evacuation Information – July 15, 2021 6:00 p.m.

Lakeview, OR – Lake County Emergency Manager Evacuation Updates. Due to increased fire activity on the Log Fire, which is NE of the Bootleg Fire, evacuation zones near Summer Lake are increasing. Also, due to increased fire activity on Bootleg Fire, evacuation zones near the Gearhart Wilderness and town of Paisley are also increasing. See link below for interactive fire map.
AdvocacyPosted by
Klamath Alerts

How To Support Firefighters on the Bootleg Fire

We greatly appreciate the support and generosity of the community! Our team’s focus is on fire suppression and our number one priority is firefighter and public safety. Our wildland fire crews are well equipped and cared for, we provide them with all the food and supplies they need. We are...
Sisters, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

SIX NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTERS ARE EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AT GRANDVIEW FIRE TODAY

SISTERS, Ore. – Firefighters successfully stopped three spot fires that jumped lines during the Red Flag Warning yesterday. As temperatures cooled and the humidity increased last night, firefighters strengthened the containment lines by beginning to cool the hot areas just inside the perimeter. The great work by last night’s crews will enable today’s crews to hold the perimeter of the Grandview Fire. The fire is estimated to be 5,971 acres and is 14% contained.
Bend, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

OSP TROOPER DISCOVERS METHAMPHETAMINE AND SUSPECTED FENTANYL PILLS CONCEALED INSIDE A VEHICLE-DESCHUTES COUNTY

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at approximately 9:30 P.M., a Trooper from the Bend Area Command stopped a 2006 Saturn for failure to drive within its lane of travel on southbound U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 128. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 1.1 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle.

