Bootleg Fire Update 7-12-21 3pm
Beatty, Ore.— Due to the size and complexity of the Bootleg Fire, the fire will be managed using two zones—this will allow the incident management teams to better manage the fire and limit travel for firefighters. ODF Incident Management Team 1 took command of the fire’s south part, or Zone 1, today. Pacific Northwest Team 10 manages the north part, or Zone 2. Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal’s Green Team continues to protect structures.klamathalerts.com
