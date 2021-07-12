Cancel
New study supports medical safety of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)

By Centre for Addiction, Mental Health
MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a medically safe mental health intervention, according to a new study led by CAMH researcher Dr. Tyler Kaster as part of his doctoral studies at ICES and the University of Toronto. The study was published today in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, and is among the largest and most comprehensive to compare the safety of ECT with standard treatment amongst individuals with depression.

