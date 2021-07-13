Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

UW-Eau Claire shares findings from year-long assessment of athletic department

By Jack Goods Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
 15 days ago
From left, Stan Johnson, of Stan Johnson & Associates, Olga Diaz, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs, athletic director Dan Schumacher, Chancellor James Schmidt and Myra Dillingham of Stan Johnson & Associates take part in a press conference in Centennial Hall on Monday. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Representatives from a third-party consulting firm presented their findings Monday from a year-long assessment of the UW-Eau Claire athletic department’s culture of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Stan Johnson & Associates, a Kansas City-based firm, discovered areas of vulnerability in the department but overall found UW-Eau Claire athletics has done a commendable job in terms of EDI efforts. Plans to orchestrate an in-depth look at the department date back to 2019, spurred by racist Snapchat posts involving members of the Blugold football team.

“We don’t have a culture of racism in our athletic department,” UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said during the conference in Centennial Hall. “That was stated very early. ... I think the data shows (that). Do we have areas we need to work on? Yes, we do. The first one is to admit that. But we have some really great people and great leaders in our athletic program. We have great student-athletes, highly intelligent, committed. You saw the way they acted with COVID. I think we can make real headway as a collective group.”

Among the areas of growth pointed out were issues with stereotyping – 13% of student athletes who responded to a survey strongly agreed they had been stereotyped, including a disproportionate number of minority respondents – and with acceptance of the LGBTQ community – 60% of student-athletes reported hearing at least some anti-LGBTQ comments. Representation is also limited, with the athletic department only including 57 minority student-athletes. Two athletes in focus groups said they would not recommend UW-Eau Claire to their population because they didn’t feel safe.

“That may be a soundbite for some of you, but I’m going to tell you that’s not atypical at colleges and universities across the country,” Stan Johnson, president of the firm, said of those two students. “There are a lot of students that don’t feel safe on their campus, and we know this.”

The firm did find there was a general belief from student-athletes that the university was aggressive on EDI issues.

“UW-EC is not broke,” Johnson said. “We’re not here to fix it, but we’re here to get better at what we’re doing.”

“Overall you’re doing well,” Myra Dillingham, also of Stan Johnson & Associates, said. “You have taken the risk to look at yourself and ask the hard questions. And you’ve got some good answers, some good feedback. And more than that, you’ve got some information to put you in the right direction.”

UW-Eau Claire announced it would launch this internal investigation into the athletic department in December of 2019, a move made in response to a string of racist Snapchat messages released to the public involving five members of the school’s football team.

The messages featured references to the Ku Klux Klan and the campus’ Black Male Empowerment group, including a picture of a burning cross and a mention of a non-existent White Male Empowerment group.

“For all who can’t make the BME meeting, (name deleted) and I are holding WME tonight at 7,” a message reads.

“I’ll be there but I’ll be like 5 minutes late. Think the cross will still be burning? Don’t wanna miss that again,” said another message.

“Yeah we don’t do it till 10 minutes in. That pic is from last weeks meeting,” replied a message referencing the burning cross.

Stan Johnson & Associates’ assessment of the department began in mid-March of 2020 and its final report was submitted this May. The firm conducted surveys, interviews and focus groups with student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

“It’s been a long two years I think for everybody in this room, not just from an athletics standpoint but an institutional standpoint with the COVID situation,” Schumacher said. “I was hoping that we’d have this program review done a lot sooner, but a lot of different delays happened. But I’m happy with the results. I think we have a lot of work to do still. ... Our area has some evaluating to do. We’re going to put in some processes and procedures based on the review.”

UW-Eau Claire completed an additional investigation into the incident itself by the time this department-wide probe began, but did not release the identity of the players involved or the severity of sanctions, citing the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.

UW-Eau Claire football coach Wesley Beschorner told the Leader-Telegram the players involved in the incident were not with the team when the Blugolds began practices in the fall. UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt and Schumacher declined to say Monday whether the players are with the team at this point.

“Certainly different things crossed my mind about what ought to be done,” Schmidt said. “But as a public institution it has been held, and was reaffirmed by the Supreme Court this past week, that as a public institution free speech is also a key factor. But you know, be careful what you pay for. If it’s free, free speech, you’re also going to get the reaction. People have their own free speech to speak out against it. And there’s accountability, and pure accountability is the biggest kind of accountability there is. I would not ask anyone to go seek out any of the students that have been engaged in this, but if you did, I would bet you they regret it deeply because their life has been changed.”

The football incident was one of three recent occurrences that brought the issue of racism to the forefront at UW-Eau Claire. A racial slur was written on the dorm room door of a Red Lake Ojibwe student in September 2019. An additional racist Snapchat sent out by a UW-EC student was spread in February, this time including an emoji reference insinuating the N-word and language about George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered in May 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“There were people who questioned the culture particularly within the football program, because that’s where the athletes were from,” Schmidt said. “We said, ‘You know what? We think we’re better than that. We’re going to take a good hard look and take a solid assessment of where we are and work with a consultant who can map us forward to be excellent in this area.’ I’m very pleased with the quality of research that was completed by Stan Johnson & Associates. I think we’ve gotten excellent feedback.”

The firm assessed UW-Eau Claire using 15 benchmarks. The athletic department correctly met standards in four categories: leadership shows strong and visible commitment, EDI focus is understood to be a shared responsibility by everyone, robust feedback process is ongoing, and diversity represented in promotion and marketing materials.

It found the university was falling significantly short in six categories prior to this assessment: significant representation of diversity exists at all levels, active EDI advisory committee is visible and functioning, explicit EDI emphasis included throughout all internal policies, onboarding process includes EDI components, EDI feedback is included in exit process, and comprehensive EDI education and development programs.

Among Stan Johnson & Associates’ recommendations were to develop a diversity council that includes staff, coaches, and student-athletes to provide advice on EDI issues, and to create an EDI strategic plan. The firm stated if its recommendations are followed UW-Eau Claire could meet all 15 benchmarks in the next three years.

Schumacher said UW-Eau Claire has already put together a diversity committee made up of student-athletes from multiple teams as well as coaches.

“This is key for me,” Schumacher said. “When I have this committee, the feedback I’m going to be able to get, I’m going to be responsive to it. ... You don’t know what you don’t know. Sometimes you don’t realize it’s right out in front of you until this type of incident happens. We’re going to address that.”

He also expects adjustments to some of the student-athlete materials, expanding some team-specific rules to a program-wide level.

“There’s a lot of things we can make real headway on right away,” Schumacher said. “In one to three years timeline as they stated, I think it’s very achievable, it’s very attainable. We’re going to be focused and committed to doing it.”

