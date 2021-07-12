Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Crew's focus college arms on Day 2

MLB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Brewers scouting director Tod Johnson promised a pitcher on Day 2 of the MLB Draft, and with the team’s very first pick, he delivered. The selection of TCU left-hander Russell Smith at No. 51 overall led off the Brewers’ 10 selections on the second day of the three-day event, snapping a streak of seven consecutive college selected drafted by Milwaukee dating to the start of last year’s shortened Draft, and including Boston College center fielder Sal Frelick and Wright State second baseman Tyler Black on Sunday night.

www.mlb.com

