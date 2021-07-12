Watch keeps dropping out

I've just purchased a s20 ultra snapdragon variant that appears to have never been updated. I read somewhere in the forum that after a certain OTA that unlocking the bootloader would no longer be possible . I used to be heavy into Rom hopping and modding all my samsung phones because TouchWiz was such a bloated and ugly UI which is why I haven't purchased another Sammy since the S6+ edge. That and the fact that root was no-longer as easy as the earlier Sammy's. With all that being said is there any real reason to root this device? There aren't really any non-stock based roms and debloat can mostly be done by ABD. On my other devices I really only use Viper and Swift backup with root and occasionally run a fully customizable rom like Evolution or Havoc but always come back to stock (Oxygen and MIUI) because bugs are inevitable. Can anyone share why they believe the root process is worth-it for such a feature rich device?