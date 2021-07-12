Watch keeps dropping out

Find out all the information about FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 7, including the schedule and how to earn free Twitch Drops. Competitive Fortnite is on the brink of its ten Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) event. Since 2019, players worldwide have tested their skills against opponents in their region to determine the absolute best. The FNCS has seen various formats over the years, including squads, solos and duos. However, trios are the primary format and have been since Chapter 2 - Season 4. The upcoming FNCS continues that same trend, with another $3M USD spread across the seven server regions in play. Epic Games has released the official viewership schedule, and we are here to give you all of the necessary details.
