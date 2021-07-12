Cancel
TV Series

Get a Sneak Peek of Oxygen's 'Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box' (Exclusive)

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxygen’s Snapped franchise is back with an all-new special, Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek at “one of the most horrific captivity cases in history.”. Survivor Colleen Stan was 20 years old when she was hitchhiking to visit a friend and accepted...

Beth Karas
#Oxygen#The Cleveland Strangler
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11 sneak peek, Maggie’s not stopping

As we draw near to the premiere of the final season of The Walking Dead, AMC is releasing weekly reveals for part 1 of that season. There have been first look photos, title names for the first eight episodes, character bios, and some clips from the upcoming season. There have also been two episodes of the mini-series The Walking Dead: Origins.
RelationshipsPopculture

'sMothered': Cher and Dawn Take Matching to the Extreme for Belle's First Dentist Appointment in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Cher and Dawn Hubsher are going all-out when it comes to making baby Belle's first dentist appointment a special occasion. The sMothered mother-daughter duo takes triplet-ing to the extreme in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, sporting matching wigs and bows to help them look more like Cher's little girl as they get ready to see Dr. Tanya Nurape.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

‘HSMTMTS’ Sneak Peek: Jordan Fisher Guest Stars on the Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

When better for a family member to stop by than on the opening night of a production?. Jordan Fisher is guest starring in the Friday, July 23 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina’s (Sofia Wylie) older brother, Jamie Porter. Disney+ has released a sneak peek at the siblings’ heartfelt exchange during opening night of the spring musical, Beauty and the Beast.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Attempts Girl Talk in Sneak Peek of Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, and a sneak peek of the first episode has been released. The clip shows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) in the office. Rebecca receives a text message from a guy she's dating and immediately tells Keeley. Ted tries to get involved but the two women blow him off. The clip ends with Rebecca setting up a double date with her partner, Keely and her boyfriend Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Miracle Workers’ Sneak Peek: Meet Benny the Teen’s Daughter (VIDEO)

Family can be a tricky thing, especially “found family,” and that’s particularly evident on this week’s episode of TBS’s comedy anthology, Miracle Workers. While drinking around a roaring campfire with the clever Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan) after what sounds like a stick-up the two successfully pulled off (Pru, what are you getting into?), outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) tells the younger Prudence that he actually had a daughter at one point that he taught all of his criminal skills to. Prudence echoes all of our thoughts when she asks, “How did I not know that you have a daughter?”
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Does Zack Have Cold Feet? (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season is gearing up for more weddings in the latest episode, “Houston, We Have a Marriage.”. In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming installment, groom-to-be Zack is getting emotional over his big day on the way to the venue. Overcome with the weight of the day, tears begin streaming down his face as his brothers attempt to comfort him.
Books & Literaturenationalgeographic.com

Magazine sneak peek

In this Special "Be a Hero" Issue of National Geographic Kids, discover how to unleash your inner superpowers. Get started with a personality quiz to find out which brave characters you're most like from the Explorer Academy and Zeus the Mighty book series. Then meet real animal heroes, like a dolphin pod that protected a swimmer, a COVID-19-fighting llama, a dog that rescued a kid, and more! Next, check out 30 cool things about first responders, helpful volunteers, and plain ole people, then learn how dedicated rangers stopped criminals in their tracks. Plus, get 20 ideas about how you can be an everyday hero. After seeing the results of our latest Whatcha Think? poll, be sure to visit the giveaways page from August 11-16 for a chance to win a copy of Zeus the Mighty: The Trials of Hairy-Clees.
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘Physical’ Sneak Peek: Sheila Has a Breakthrough With Greta (VIDEO)

Acknowledging your faults is a difficult thing to face, but Sheila’s (Rose Byrne) is finally voicing one of hers in the latest episode of Physical. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the penultimate installment, “Let’s Face the Facts,” Sheila approaches Greta (Dierdre Friel) who has changed up her look by trading dark locks for a blonde hairdo. While aerobics is still something Sheila’s coming to terms with, in the episode, it’s her connection with Greta that gets some attention in this scene.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

D.L. Hughley Brings the Laughs in Sneak Peek at Dramedy ‘Johnson’ (VIDEO)

“We’re brothers; just different moms…and dads,” says lovelorn photographer Keith (Philip Smithey) of his three lifelong best buds, all with the same last name — Johnson. The dramedy, from executive producers Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) and Eric C. Rhone, follows this Atlanta-based African-American quartet who maintain an opposite Sex...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Switch Owners Getting a Sneak Peek at Greak: Memories of Asur

A console exclusive Demo of Greak: Memories of Asur has been released today for the Nintendo Switch published by Team17 and developed by a four person, Mexico-based studio, Navengate Entertainment. The game is Navengate’s debut title. Greak: Memories of Asur has you guide three Courine siblings (Greak, Adara and Raydel)...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Michaela Picks Out Her Wedding Dress (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is preparing to walk 10 new singles down the aisle for its 13th season at Lifetime and the regular rituals are still taking place. In an exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere, we’re giving viewers their first look at bride Michaela’s dress shopping experience. The 30-year-old realtor is just one of the many individuals taking the big leap to participate in the social experiment that has resonated with audiences.

