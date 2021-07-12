Get a Sneak Peek of Oxygen's 'Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box' (Exclusive)

In this Special "Be a Hero" Issue of National Geographic Kids, discover how to unleash your inner superpowers. Get started with a personality quiz to find out which brave characters you're most like from the Explorer Academy and Zeus the Mighty book series. Then meet real animal heroes, like a dolphin pod that protected a swimmer, a COVID-19-fighting llama, a dog that rescued a kid, and more! Next, check out 30 cool things about first responders, helpful volunteers, and plain ole people, then learn how dedicated rangers stopped criminals in their tracks. Plus, get 20 ideas about how you can be an everyday hero. After seeing the results of our latest Whatcha Think? poll, be sure to visit the giveaways page from August 11-16 for a chance to win a copy of Zeus the Mighty: The Trials of Hairy-Clees.