Jill Ebstein: What our dogs say about us

In her debut memoir, Chloe Shaw guides us on an emotional journey that anyone who has ever loved and lost a dog will appreciate. I had written an essay with the same title [as the book], and it was published in 2018 in American Scholar. And that was kind of my first attempt to write about Booker, our dog who died in 2015. It was such a devastating loss. It took me a little while to get to be able to do that. And when I wrote the essay, something really broke through in my being able to access my true feelings. I've been a fiction writer for a long time and writing that essay, I suddenly felt like I had almost been hiding in my fiction. And so I was able to access all of these feelings and I was very present for the death of that dog there in the past. I think I've really kind of avoided those very difficult [feelings] … even with my beloved dogs in the past, it's just been too hard for me to face and I was just front row center for that. When I wrote the essay, it felt very cathartic for myself, but I heard from a lot of people that it really resonated with them and the loss of an animal and how lonely that can be… A lot of people don't understand how devastating it can feel and, you know, there's so many kinds of grief in life and I would never compare the grief of a person to the grief over an animal, but they are both real. It's almost like they're parallel and there's room for both of them.