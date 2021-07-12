Cancel
Jill Ebstein: What our dogs say about us

By The Editors
 15 days ago

I’ve been mourning the loss of my 14-year-old goldendoodle, Nemo, whom we put down in April. We anticipated how bereft we would feel when that sad day came, and so three years ago, I listened to my husband, who said we needed an “overlap dog.”. This led to our second...

Petstheintelligencer.com

Commentary: Jill Ebstein - What our dogs can say about us

I’ve been mourning the loss of my 14-year-old Goldendoodle, Nemo, that we put down in April. We anticipated how bereft we would feel when that sad day came, and so three years ago, I listened to my husband, who said we needed an “overlap dog.”. This led to our second...
Petstpr.org

'What Is A Dog?': Chloe Shaw’s Memoir About The Canines Of Her Past

In her debut memoir, Chloe Shaw guides us on an emotional journey that anyone who has ever loved and lost a dog will appreciate. I had written an essay with the same title [as the book], and it was published in 2018 in American Scholar. And that was kind of my first attempt to write about Booker, our dog who died in 2015. It was such a devastating loss. It took me a little while to get to be able to do that. And when I wrote the essay, something really broke through in my being able to access my true feelings. I've been a fiction writer for a long time and writing that essay, I suddenly felt like I had almost been hiding in my fiction. And so I was able to access all of these feelings and I was very present for the death of that dog there in the past. I think I've really kind of avoided those very difficult [feelings] … even with my beloved dogs in the past, it's just been too hard for me to face and I was just front row center for that. When I wrote the essay, it felt very cathartic for myself, but I heard from a lot of people that it really resonated with them and the loss of an animal and how lonely that can be… A lot of people don't understand how devastating it can feel and, you know, there's so many kinds of grief in life and I would never compare the grief of a person to the grief over an animal, but they are both real. It's almost like they're parallel and there's room for both of them.
AnimalsColumbian

Can dogs teach us about human language?

PHILADELPHIA — When she began pursuing her Ph.D in cognitive science and neuroscience at the University of Maryland in 2014, Amritha Mallikarjun planned to study bilingualism in babies, inspired, in part, by her own childhood in Exton, Chester County, Pa. “I grew up speaking Tamil, a South Indian language, and...
Animalsroscoesbedandbark.com

Your Dog & the Stars: What Astrology Says About Pet Personalities

Odds are you’ve heard about Astrology; an art that studies the forecasting of events, traits and personalities of people through the observation and interpretation of celestial bodies. But did you know that astrology can also be studied to better understand animals? For those who know their dog’s birthday and, therefore, their zodiac sign, astrology can help us better connect with our canine companions and provide insights into our pet’s character, compatibility and even their limitations. Knowing more about your dog’s personality can help you better care for them and be the best pet parent you can be. It’s all in the stars!
PetsLiterary Hub

What Losing My Childhood Dog Taught Me About Grief and Companionship

What is a dog? In the cosmic burnout of my bright, briny beginning, I didn’t yet know the answer to that question, same as I didn’t know the answer to: What is grief? What is a hummingbird? What is love? As I imagine it, eventually my mother or father must have pointed to our old Afghan hound, Easy, and said, “Dog.” Okay, I must have thought. I see the dog, but what is it? I see its eyes, its nose, its tail trailing hair like tentacles. But what is a tentacle? What is a dog?
PetsWashington Post

In space, no one can hear you bark: We’re teaching our dog about going into orbit

How did my dog — a 7-year-old Labrador retriever — find himself among the world’s space barons? Well, it’s a funny story. Like many geniuses, Archie is a bit odd in the head. No offense to Elon, Jeff and Sir Richard, but a lot of their behavior — their tics and weird enthusiasms — is excusable only in the super-rich. If the guy next to you on the bus screamed that everyone should invest in cryptocurrency, you’d find another seat. If a normal person gave his kid a name that’s a string of seemingly random capital letters, you’d call child protective services. If your brother-in-law bought land in the desert and started clearing the rocks to make a “spacecraft landing strip,” you’d stop inviting him to Thanksgiving.
