Newly created parking spots in front of McMillan Federal Building to be designated for Marshal Service

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence recently created 10 new downtown parking spots, but the public won’t get to use them except at night, on weekends and on federal holidays. The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve an amended resolution designating 10 parallel parking spots in front of the McMillan Federal Building as U.S. Marshal parking only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays.