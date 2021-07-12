Harbor Drive as a concert venue? Duluth Bethel fundraiser will be test event
A concert fundraiser for substance-abuse recovery and mental health services could provide a glimpse into the future of Harbor Drive. Officials from concert organizer Duluth Bethel and venue host Duluth Entertainment Convention Center said Monday the "Concert for Recovery" on Sept. 25 will be a "proof of concept" for permanently shutting down Harbor Drive between the DECC and Duluth harbor.www.duluthnewstribune.com
