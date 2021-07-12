Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

This Camper Has Been a Quarantine Staple Since 1960s Space Missions

By Robert Klara
AdWeek
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 24, 1969, President Richard Nixon stepped off Marine One onto the deck of the USS Hornet, which had steamed to the central Pacific to pick up the Apollo 11 astronauts. Lunar travel being new, NASA physicians were concerned that Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin might have brought home “lunar pathogens,” so they forced the men into quarantine. (Sound familiar?)

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Buzz Aldrin
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Apollo 11#Camper#Pacific#Space Missions#Marine One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
AstronomySun-Journal

Current Events/Moon Landing

Ok, so this isn’t actually a current event. But what an event it was!. July 20, 1969, will always be known as one of the most iconic dates in history, as it is the day that Man first landed on the moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the astronauts...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Apollo 11 Astronauts Filled Out This Customs Form When They Returned from the Moon – Check it Out!

Believe it or not, when the Apollo 11 astronauts returned to earth from the moon, they did fill out a customs form! Here it is and what they claimed on their return. Just a couple of days ago, July 24th, it was 52 years since the Apollo 11 astronauts splashed down on their return to earth from the moon. And, just like every other traveler returning to the US, they filled out a customs form! Here is what it looked like and the items they claimed on their return!
Posted by
ErikBrown

The Letter To The World If The Apollo Astronauts Died On The Moon

Fate hasordainedthat the men who went to the moon to explore in peace willstay on the moon to rest in peace. These brave men, Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin, know that there is no hope for their recovery.But they also know thatthere is hope for mankind in theirsacrifice.These two men are laying down their lives in mankind’s most noble goal: the search for truth and understanding. They will be mournedby their families and friends; they will be mourned by their nation; they will be mourned by the people of the world;they will be mourned by a Mother Earth that dared send two of her sons into the unknown.In their exploration, they stirred the people of the world to feel as one; in their sacrifice, they bind more tightly the brotherhood of man. In ancient days, men looked at stars and saw their heroes in the constellations. In modern times, we do much the same, but our heroes are epic men of flesh and blood. Others will follow, and surely find their way home. Man’s search will not be denied. But these men were the first, and they will remain the foremost in our hearts.For every human being who looks up at the moon in the nights to come will know that there is some corner of another world that is forever mankind.
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

Testing candidate materials for space missions

Going to space equals stress. As launcher propellant tanks are filled with fuel, or spacecraft structural panels experience the strain of orbital ascent, they undergo major force loading in multiple directions at once. ESA's new Bi-Axial Test Facility—installed at the Agency's Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory at its ESTEC technical...
AstronomyCrescent-News

Arthur Cyr - Space exploration

Astronaut Neil Armstrong transmitted that striking statement back to Earth on July 20, 1969 from the surface of the Moon. Armstrong and fellow Apollo astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins achieved President John F. Kennedy’s dramatic commitment to reach the Moon before the end of the decade. Now, mega-entrepreneurs...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Column: Space exploration returns to center stage

Astronaut Neil Armstrong transmitted that striking statement back to Earth on July 20, 1969 from the surface of the Moon. Armstrong and fellow Apollo astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins achieved President John F. Kennedy’s dramatic commitment to reach the Moon before the end of the decade. Now, mega-entrepreneurs...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Zero-gravity flight experience brings space travel to NYC

For space travel hopefuls in NYC, the weight is over. Zero Gravity Corp., or Zero-G, is giving New Yorkers an otherworldly opportunity to experience weightlessness like an astronaut — or like billionaires Richard Branson, 71, and Jeff Bezos, 57. “We’re giving you the same incomparable feeling that Bezos and Branson...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Perseverance is About to Collect the First Sample on Mars That Could Eventually be Returned to Earth

On Feb. 18th, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed within the Jezero Crater on Mars. Like its predecessor, Curiosity, a fellow member of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program (MEP), the goal of Perseverance is to seek out evidence of possible life on Mars (past and present). A key part of this mission will be the first sample return ever performed on Mars, where samples obtained by Perseverance will be placed in a cache for later retrieval and return to Earth.
AstronomyDIY Photography

This is what the iconic Apollo 11 photo of Buzz Aldrin looked like from his perspective

I believe we’ve all seen the iconic image of Buzz Aldrin walking on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Neil Armstrong took it near the leg of the lunar module Eagle, and we can even catch a glimpse of it in the reflection of Aldrin’s visor. Michael Ranger had a fun idea – what if we could see exactly what Aldrin saw while his photo was taken? He took the reflection from the helmet, “unwrapped” it, and fixed the color, so we can now see what the scene looked like from the other side of that lens.
Aerospace & DefenseIGN

Jeff Bezos Has Officially Been to Space After Successful Blue Origin Launch

Jeff Bezos lifted off into space on Tuesday, in Blue Origin's first crewed flight of its New Shepard rocket. Blue Origin hosted a live webcast of the launch from Site One in West Texas, where Bezos and three other passengers boarded the New Shepard craft for its first human spaceflight. The crew blasted to the lower reaches of space on their short trip, as the rocket successfully made its 100km journey above the Kármán line shortly after 6am Pacific on July 20.
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

The incredible story of the “Piggyback Flight,” the incident where a B-17 collided with another B-17 and became hooked together

The Germans thought the “Piggyback” was a new eight-engine warplane the Allies had developed rather than it being the accidental joining of two planes in mid-air!. The Germans thought it was a Superplane! The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress flew in every combat zone during World War II, but its most significant service was over Europe. Along with the B-24 Liberator, the B-17 formed the backbone of the USAAF strategic bombing force, and it helped win the war by crippling Germany’s war industry.
AmazonWicked Local

AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON Air, space and Groundhog Day

This truly has been a "Groundhog Day" of summers. It seems like the same things are repeating themselves over and over, all summer long. Holiday weekends have been cold, rainy and miserable. Every month there’s a brutally humid heatwave. And every other week some billionaire decides to blast himself into outer space.
AstronomyPlanetary Society

Andy Chaikin on Apollo 15 and the lessons of Apollo

Chief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan said of Andy Chaikin’s book A Man on the Moon, “I’ve been there. Chaikin took me back.” Andy returns to help us mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 15 and the first use of the Lunar Rover. He also talks with Mat about what the Artemis generation should learn from Apollo, how astronauts have evolved, the challenge of putting humans on Mars, and much more. Bruce Betts picks up the Apollo 15 theme with this week in space history.
Tokyo OlympicsMonroe Evening News

Tom Treece: Feats of man still amaze

I struggled through a myriad emotions watching the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies last week. Despite laughing, crying, sadly remembering the past and then rejoicing for a hopeful future, I loved them. They were also the crown jewel adorning some of the most exciting weeks I’ve had in quite some time.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Spokesman-Review

Today in History

On July 29, 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA. In 1856, German composer Robert Schumann died in Endenich at age 46. Vincent van Gogh dies. In 1890, artist Vincent van Gogh, 37, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Apollo to Artemis: Drilling on the Moon

Fifty years ago, Apollo 15 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, sending Commander David R. Scott, Command Module Pilot Alfred M. Worden, and Lunar Module Pilot James B. Irwin on the first of three Apollo “J” missions. These missions gave astronauts the opportunity to explore the Moon for longer periods using upgraded and more plentiful scientific instruments than ever before. Apollo 15 was the first mission where astronauts used the Apollo Lunar Surface Drill (ALSD) and the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV).

Comments / 0

Community Policy