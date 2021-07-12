TROY FIRE & POLICE INVESTIGATE FUEL TANKER FIRE

TROY, MI – Troy Fire & Police are investigating a fuel tanker fire that happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. this afternoon, Monday July 12th, 2021 along I-75. At 1:15 pm, Troy Fire & Police Dispatch was advised of a tanker truck that struck the center median wall of northbound I-75 near the Big Beaver Road overpass. The tanker truck immediately caught fire after striking the concrete barrier. The driver of the tanker truck, a 46-year-old male from Saint Clair, MI was able to escape the truck cab. Alliance EMS and Troy Police arrived on the scene to render aid and investigate. The truck driver was transported to Detroit Medical Center with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the traffic crash. No other injuries were reported.