Drake Bell Has Been Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Child Endangerment And More

As we've seen on many occasions, celebrities can face their fair share of issues over the course of their careers. While some stars in Hollywood have been in hot water due to social issues, others have actually had trouble with the law. Drake Bell, who rose to stardom through his role on Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, has been on the receiving end of a lengthy court case in which he was facing multiple charges, including attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Now, the Amanda Show star has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the charges.