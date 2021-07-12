Settling into a July pattern

Acadiana's weather has been settling into a more typical July pattern, with hazy, hot a humid conditions along with the chance of scattered showers and storms.

The haze we have been seeing locally in Acadiana is attributed to Saharan Dust...and the dust also helps to squelch the shower and thunderstorm activity...we saw that yesterday and today and it's expected to stay through at least Tuesday.

Nonetheless, there will continue to be the chance of scattered primarily afternoon showers and thunderstorms with rain chances generally bouncing between 30-50% on any given day into the weekend...and perhaps into a good part of next week too.

This means you can expect a shower at your location every couple to 3 days.

Daytime highs will be climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day with heat index values reaching 100-105°.

Overnight lows will hold in the near normal, middle 70s.

Meanwhile in the tropics, all is quiet with a few non-threatening tropical waves noted across the Atlantic Basin...and with more batches of dust to come in the next week or two ahead, the tropics should remain relatively muted.

See the KATC 10 Day forecast for the latest.

