Spelling bee champ Zaila Avant-garde making national TV appearances

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1rta_0aupmLsb00

Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde is making several appearances on national television this week following her big win.

The 14-year-old Harvey native took home the prize Thursday, July 8, after correctly spelling 'murraya,' which is a type of flowering plant.

Zaila appeared on the ESPY Awards on Saturday, July 10, where she was able to meet her WNBA heroes, pictured below.

Scripps

Host and actor Anthony Dwane Mackie, who is from New Orleans, saluted Zaila during the show, laughing, "Sorry Drew Bress, you're old news ... I'm talking about the Spelling Bee champ."

On Tuesday, July 13, Zaila will appear on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" in New York City, and on Wednesday, July 14, she'll travel to Los Angeles for an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!"

