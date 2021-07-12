Shooting near 56th and Orchard in Omaha, suspect at large

On Monday afternoon there was a shooting near 56th and Orchard in Omaha.

According to Omaha Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pecha, the suspect is still at large and left the area in a white Ford F250 or F350.

Pecha said that one male victim was taken to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .