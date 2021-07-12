Needham grad Burnett running in Olympics

Anybody who ever watched Needham's Davonte Burnett run knew he was destined for big things, and it doesn't get much bigger than becoming an Olympic athlete. A native of Hyde Park and graduate of Needham High School in 2018, Burnett won six state titles in track for the Rockets. As a junior in 2017, Burnett won the 100m dash at both the MIAA State Championships and at the New England Championships, and placed No. 7 at the New Balance Nationals. Burnett also won the 2017 Massachusetts state 200m title and placed No. 7 in the 200m final at the New Balance Nationals. Burnett's high school personal records were 10.48 in the 100m and 21.01 in the 200m - both were the fastest of the times of any MIAA athletes from the past decade.