Superintendent Hoffman and Representative Jermaine Applaud Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative: Never Forget

~ Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to initiate environmental review for Virginia’s large-scale commercial offshore wind project ~. NORFOLK—Governor Ralph Northam today welcomed U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to the Commonwealth to tour The Port of Virginia and discuss offshore wind industry supply chain opportunities together with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, and other federal, state, and local officials. During the visit, Secretary Haaland announced that Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will initiate its environmental review for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. The issuance of a Notice of Intent (NOI) from BOEM marks the first major milestone in the federal permitting of the 2.6-gigawatt large-scale commercial wind project. “The demand for offshore wind energy has never been greater. Meanwhile, recent technological advances, falling costs, and tremendous economic potential make offshore wind a promising avenue for diversifying our national energy portfolio, creating good-paying union jobs, and tackling climate change,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Today’s tour and meetings were a great chance to learn about the Commonwealth’s continued leadership role in developing the offshore wind industry and attracting and supporting the domestic supply chain.” “Virginia is all in on offshore wind. We are developing the infrastructure, workforce, supply chain, and manufacturing capabilities needed to capture the many benefits of this emerging industry,” said Governor Northam. “This announcement puts our Commonwealth on a path to harnessing the power of wind to produce affordable and reliable renewable energy, create thousands of new jobs, and meet our ambitious climate goals. We are grateful for the federal government’s partnership as we work to advance our clean energy future with this large-scale commercial wind project along Virginia’s coast.” Today’s announcement follows a recent agreement between BOEM and the North Atlantic Division of the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) that will give the federal agencies additional scientific and technical resources to evaluate offshore wind projects. The initiative, which was developed in partnership with Old Dominion University and facilitated by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), is critical to ensuring new offshore wind leases are approved in a timely manner. Virginia’s offshore wind project will be among the first in the nation to undergo this new federal permitting process designed to accelerate offshore wind development in the United States. “Investing in clean energy is an invaluable investment in our future,” said Senator Kaine. “I was so glad to join Governor Northam today in welcoming Secretary Haaland on her tour of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in Hampton Roads—among the first in the nation to use the new federal permitting initiative. Virginia is grateful for the Secretary’s announcement, and I will continue to support Virginia’s growing offshore wind industry to protect the environment, create jobs, and strengthen our clean energy economy.” More information about the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial (CVOW-C) project, the BOEM’s environmental review process, and the virtual public meetings can be found at boem.gov/CVOW-C. “Building a domestic offshore wind supply chain is a key step needed to meet this administration’s goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “If approved, the CVOW-C project will represent another step forward to help the United States leverage existing manufacturing and workforce capabilities to grow a network of domestic suppliers.”