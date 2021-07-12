Cancel
Superintendent Hoffman and Representative Jermaine Applaud Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative: Never Forget

By David Gordon
blogforarizona.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Hoffman and Representative Jermaine Applaud Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative: Never Forget. With the horrific revelations of mass graves of children at two Indigenous Residential Schools in British Colombia and Saskatchewan over the last several months, United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative on June 22, 2021.

