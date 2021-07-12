Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

SoMD Weather for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRELT_0auplfNE00

Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somd Weather#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Marketing
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president’s plans,...
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy