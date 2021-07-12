Cancel
Loveland, OH

Cancer survivor inspires others with woodworking

By Kristyn Hartman
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
15 days ago
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zi3Te_0auplaxb00

Loveland resident Art Vogt’s fight with cancer inspired him to give kids dealing with the same issue hope on their journey.

In his basement wood shop, Vogt builds toy trucks and and crafts blocks that spell “cancer” – building a powerful message. As each truck dumps the letters that spell cancer as a way to visualize each child getting rid of it.

Courtesy, Art Vogt

Vogt was treated for bladder cancer at Ohio Hematology Care and he said he’s thankful to be living proof that it can be beaten.

Crafting the trucks for kids is his way of sharing his message for hope. Vogt drops most of them off at OHC for a later delivery, but he’s made at least one personal delivery with his wife Joanie.

“The response from the family was fantastic, and it warms your heart when you see the people actually get it,” Vogt said.

Courtesy, Art Vogt

Each truck takes him about 25 hours to make. So far, he’s made about 30 trucks, and other members of the community who've caught wind of his project have also helped pitch in: Vogt told the cashier at Paxton Lumber what he was doing, and the cashier gave him a discount on the raw materials.

