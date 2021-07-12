Margot Robbie Needs A Break From Playing Harley Quinn

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter three films, Margot Robbie and Harley Quinn are nearly synonymous, but now the actor is looking to step away from the role for a while following the release of The Suicide Squad--and she's not sure when she'd come back. The actor talked about her relationship with the role in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

