Margot Robbie Needs A Break From Playing Harley Quinn

The new Harley Quinn: The Eat Bang And Kill Tour comic book spinoff of the Harley Quinn animated series is being published by DC Comics in August and promises to be as batshit crazy as the TV show. Possibly even more so. The first two issue solicitations state "Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar… Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!" Given that the first series of the TV show ended with Harley and Ivy going off in on their own wedding mission, what might this mean for the characters? Writer of the comic Tee Franklin tweeted a little something to keep folk sweet, stating "Happy birthday #HarleyQuinn! As a present for her fans, I got the "go ahead" to give you a LIL tease from @dcharleyquinn #EatBangKillTour comic dropping 9/14. #Harlivy #PoisonIvy Inks: @max_sarin Colors: @marissadraws Preorder Harley Quinn at your local comic shop TODAY!"