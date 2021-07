The USDA’s latest Cattle on Feed report and the biannual Cattle Inventory report indicate contraction continues in the cattle herd, according to University of Missouri’s Scott Brown. “The percentage of heifers on feed came in at a little more than 38% again this quarter,” he says. “We’ve gotten now several quarters in a row of 37.5% and above. It just tells me, both from a cow slaughter standpoint and percentage of heifers we seen on feed, we’re not building.”