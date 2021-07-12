Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

‘The end is near:’ TikTok compilation video shows just how wild July’s been

By Phil West
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXJdQ_0aupjnMc00

A TikTok video looking at a “highlight reel” of events over the past few weeks, and concluding that “the end is near,” is going wildly viral.

The @holidayvibestiktok TikTok account has managed to pack a whole bunch of doomscrolling into one single video, and it’s garnered nearly 14 million views since appearing on the platform on July 6.

@holidayvibestiktok

I guess it’s been an eventful last few days #news #july

♬ original sound – Colm McGuinness

One respondent on the TikTok post chimed in, “The end is near guys,” to a video that included an explosion in a neighborhood, a collapsing building (which seemed to allude to the June 24 collapse of a condo building in the Miami metro area), fireworks gone amok, the Gulf of Mexico fire that some have said resembles a “portal to hell,” and a van driving through a flooded street.

It was made all the more ominous with the TikToker choosing Colm McGuinness’ eerie “God of War” as the soundtrack.

However, some commenters were more blasé about the video compilation of disasters, with one saying, “These things happen all the time.”

Another, getting a bit more specific and nonchalant, pointed out, “The building was in June in Miami, those are just fireworks, gas leak in Mexico caused the fire, it’s flooded ok not a big deal guys, world ain’t ending.”

Others begged to differ, though. One person reminded everyone that Hurricane Elsa’s also part of the list of bad things for July. Another joked, “Mother Nature really said let’s put 2020 into a month,” one of a series of comments that saw the video as evidence of that snakebit year repeating itself.

Others saw it as a more dire ecological warning about the state of the planet, with one commenter noting, “We’re literally destroying the only planet we have.”

But another person responded to the video unimpressed, saying, “I’m sorry, but you guys act like natural disasters don’t happen.”

Another just attributed it to the greater awareness we all have now thanks to an accelerated news cycle, noting, “The world is an eventful place, guys. Just more news coverage on stuff nowadays.”

As of press time, the planet was still here.

‘So unorganized and unprofessional’: TikToker urges people not to sell their car to CarMax

Video: Cop yells ‘You’re about to die, my friend!’ before fatally shooting man in police station

‘Now he’ll think twice before doing that to another girl’: TikTok shows man putting hands around woman’s neck, her boyfriend decides to return the favor

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Comments / 10

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

146K+
Followers
5K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmax Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
LifestylePosted by
Daily Dot

‘This would’ve been nice to know’: Delta worker reveals hack for dealing with your period on an airplane

A Delta Air Lines employee shared a mindblowing tip for flying that many TikTok users couldn’t believe they had never heard about before. Flying is almost always a hassle on some level or another, but it can be particularly wearisome for those who find themselves 35,000 feet in the air only to discover they should have packed a few tampons in their carryon.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Broken Baby Show Just How Garage Rock They Are In New Video for "Get the Piss Up"

L.A. duo Broken Baby are some true blue garage rockers and prove it with the video for “Get the Piss Up.”. Catchy as hell and extremely fun to scream along to, “Get the Piss Up” oozes with in-your-face attitude and chaotic rockstar energy. Written last year when everyone had to lock themselves up in their homes, Broken Baby used their own home to keep the energy bursting and thriving in their lives. These garage rockers thrash and rage—in their literal garage, no less—to show the world that life will always find a way to have fun.
TV & VideosThe Tab

These 27 ‘green flags’ show just how low the bar has been set for men

Everyone has heard of red flags. They’re those early warning signs that mean you should run a mile from someone you’ve just started dating. They call their exes “crazy”, can never commit to a date or literally never apologise. But now people on TikTok have been sharing their green flags. They’re essentially the opposite of red flags – the signs someone is good for you and worth dating.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Viral TikTok video shows terrifying moment man lets bear out of his car

A wild viral TikTok video shows the terrifying moment a man opens the door of his car to let out a black bear that had somehow found its way inside. The video, posted by aptly-named user bear_inna_car, shows the brave, tie-dyed shirt-wearing fellow opening the car door of his white Nissan before he and others attempt to goad the bear out of the damaged vehicle.
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Woman Shows Horrifying Aftermath of BBL Surgery in Viral Video

A video shared online has purported to show the potential dangers of Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgeries, as the procedure becomes increasingly popular. TikTok user @_chompers shared the clip on July 10, showing screams allegedly coming from the doctor's office during her post-op massage. "What they don't tell you," she captioned the video.
Behind Viral VideosInternational Business Times

Chinese Influencer Falls 160 Feet To Her Death While Filming Video On Crane

An influencer from China died last week after falling from a crane while taking a video. Xiao Qiumei, a 23-year-old crane operator, regularly shared videos of her daily life on Tiktok where she had a following of about 100,000 people, the New York Post reported. In her final video, the influencer, who was said to be a mother of two, was speaking into a camera from a crane cabin before falling about 160 feet to her death.
PetsPeople

Cat Sleeps Under Dog's Ear in TikTok Video

Instagram and TikTok user @thebeagleandthebun posted quite possibly the cutest video ever this week of her cat Chlea sleeping under the ear of dog Chloe. "Just using the dogs ear for a blanket 🥰," she wrote alongside the video. Owner Megan Cottone, a.k.a. the human behind @thebeagleandthebun, regularly shares snuggly...
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

How to ‘dislike’ TikTok videos

TikTok’s algorithms can be very perceptive when it comes to the types of videos you want to see in your For You feed. But when it doesn’t work, you may find yourself facing a steady stream of the type of video you really don’t want to deal with. I’m not...

Comments / 10

Community Policy