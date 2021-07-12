Cancel
Salmon, ID

Central Idaho Dispatch Zone moves to extreme fire danger

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 15 days ago
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Due to weather and fuel conditions, the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone has moved to extreme fire danger.

In extreme fire danger, fires start and spread quickly and burn with high intensity, and small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls.

These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

If you are planning a camping, hiking or motorized trip, know before you go. The Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area which encompasses all Forest Service (outside of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness) within the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM)–Salmon and Challis Field Offices, along with State Lands and privately owned forested lands within the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is going into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective at midnight on July 15, 2021.

Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:

  1. Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire outside a fire structure that is provided by the agency.
  2. Smoking outside and enclosed vehicle or building.

Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal/concrete fire pits. If you are in an area where campfires are allowed, if you light it, be prepared to fight it. The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant change in fire danger.

Should you start a wildfire, even if it’s by accident, you could be held liable for damages and firefighting costs.

Need to report a wildfire? Call Central Idaho Dispatch Center at 208-756-5157 or 911 as soon as possible.

The post Central Idaho Dispatch Zone moves to extreme fire danger appeared first on Local News 8 .

Idaho Falls, ID
#Camping#Bureau Of Land Management#Extreme Weather#All Forest Service#Blm#Challis Field Offices#State Lands#Local News 8
