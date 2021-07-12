Vax shot jackpot? Chicagoan and two downstate winners to get $100,000 prizes in state’s vaccine lottery

Three $100,000 jackpots will soon be handed out to lucky vaccinated Illinois residents. That money will be given to three winners — one from Chicago, one from Quincy and another from Springfield — as part of the state’s “All in for the Win” vaccine lottery. Residents of those cities should watch for a call from (312) 814-3524 or an email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov notifying them they are among the winners.