Katheryn Soons uses three nursing degrees to excel in a lifelong career of helping others. Katheryn Soons has been around health care her whole life. In high school, she worked at her father’s ophthalmologist office and surgery center and in college, she volunteered with the fire and rescue squad. It was only natural that she pursued a career in health care, and for the past 29 years, she has worked in various capacities at the University of Vermont Medical Center. During that time, she has earned associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Excelsior College. She completed a master’s degree in nursing education in December 2020.