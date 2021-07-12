Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME, SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA, NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES At 726 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain has moved east of the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional rain is expected between 8 and 9 pm which could cause more flooding. There were reports of flooded roadways and washouts in the Vestal area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Hallstead, Windham, Great Bend, Nichols, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Vestal Center, Tioga Terrace, West Corners, Endwell, Union Center, Apalachin and Brackney. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED