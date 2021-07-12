New Sonoran-Inspired Manhattan Beach Restaurant Stuns With Ceviche and Tequila
Nestled between Manhattan Beach’s the Kettle and two doors away from Love & Salt sits the South Bay’s new Sonoran-inspired restaurant Esperanza, which opens July 29. The full name is actually Esperanza Cocina de la Playa, and it’s inspired by beach destinations like Cabo San Lucas and Yucatan, as well as cuisine from Mexico City and Oaxaca. The menu reads familiar, with enchiladas, chile rellenos, tacos, and shrimp taquitos served with a visually striking presentation. The team took trips that yielded a solid tequila and mezcal list featuring small-batch Mexican producers.la.eater.com
