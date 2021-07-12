Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Love Island S07 E15 - Monday 12th July 2021 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread

By Fudd
digitalspy.com
 18 days ago

- Teddy’s arrival in the hideaway resulted in dates for Faye, Kaz, Rachel and Sharon. - Chloe & Liam and Millie & Liam elected to sleep on the day beds, both sharing kisses. - A recoupling sees one girl dumped from the island, with Teddy picking last. According to the...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Race#Itv2#Ireland#Love Island S07 E15#Faye Kaz Rachel#Sharon Chloe Liam#Millie Liam#Itv#Vgl#Fakegate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: What was in the Casa Amor postcard?

The Love Island villa has been shaken after a postcard from Casa Amor showed the girls exactly what their partners are up to without them.Yesterday’s episode of Love Island  (27 July) concluded with a preview for tonight’s instalment (28 July).In the brief clip shown, contestant Chloe Burrows was seen receiving a postcard from Casa Amor and looking shocked at its contents, which were not revealed to audiences at the time.Fans of the ITV reality series will recall the “postcard” from previous seasons.The postcard – delivered to the main house by the show’s producers – typically contains details of what...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Scranton native appearing on 'Love Island'

A Scranton native has joined the cast of dating competition series "Love Island." Andrew Phillips, 28, appears on the third season of the show, which airs Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on CBS and its streaming service, Paramount+. Raised by a single mother in Scranton, Phillips now lives in Fort...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island review 2021: The Faye and Teddy stitch-up is worthy of an Ofcom complaint

Casa Amor is a means to an end. While it’s true that we all look forward to seeing the boys and girls separated and quote-unquote tested by new hotties, what we’re really looking forward to is watching the inevitable fallout. Yesterday gave us the long-awaited recoupling – or part of it anyway. But more on that later; the first three-quarters of the episode were business as usual.The action in the main villa has thankfully picked up post-postcard arrival. After learning that Tyler has forgotten all about her, Kaz – by now, a champion in brushing off rejection – spent about...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Everything that happened on Friday’s episode of Love Island

Everything that happened on Friday’s episode of Love Island. As usual, Friday’s episode of Love Island was full of ups and downs. A date was set, disagreements were had, new relationships were created, and the all-important news that Casa Amor would be returning was made. A shocking recoupling from Thursday’s...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: How to watch tonight’s episode live or catch-up on ITV Hub

Fans will be happy to hear that Love Island is available to watch live on ITV Hub.The hit reality series returned to screens last month and the drama is well underway with three contestants – Shannon Singh, Chuggs Wallis, Rachel Finni and Brad McClelland– having already been dumped off the island in dramatic re-couplings. Love Island airs every day of the week on ITV2 at 9.00pm for one hour, except for Saturdays. Viewers can also tune in to the live broadcast via the channel’s streaming service ITV Hub by clicking on the ITV2 tab. Full episodes become available to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island episode review: The Danny racism controversy has soured ITV2 show

When a contestant enters the Love Island villa, they are cut off from the outside world. Their phones are taken away, they have no access to clocks, and what the public are saying about them remains a mystery. On Friday (16 July), the barrier keeping reality TV and actual reality apart was briefly torn down by newcomer Danny, as he was forced to apologise from within the villa after a racial slur he posted on a 2019 Instagram photo emerged online. But when the night’s episode aired, it was without reference to the incident – an elephant in the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island UK Fans Are Switching Over To A Steamier Love Island USA

Listen up Love Island fans. We might’ve found your next reality show obsession and it’s… Love Island USA. Yep, the stateside adaption of the hugely popular ITV dating show is currently airing its third season and fans who have grown bored with the UK version have flocked to Love Island USA for all the steamy scenes and love triangles galore.
TV ShowsThe Independent

Love Island: How long does Casa Amor last?

Love Island season is officially underway – and that can only mean one thing: Casa Amor is on the horizon. Fans of the ITV reality series will know that Casa Amor is the name given to the second villa that is introduced sometime during the season. What is Casa Amor?
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: After the cruel treatment of Teddy, a letter to Ofcom sounds very appealing

Be Kind. This has been the mantra of Love Island’s latest season from the get-go. Inches have been dedicated to the therapists on hand, the aftercare provided and the gentler, kinder Love Island that audiences will relate to. The message was clear: the world has changed, and it’s about time the show changed with it. This magical shift away from harm has seen challenges such as the kiss competition from earlier seasons and headline reveals scrapped, as well as a dramatic de-escalation of on-screen sex from the villa and the hideaway. None of these changes are bad per se,...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Danny on Love Island 2021: Who is new boy joining ITV2 show?

As Love Island 2021 nears the midway mark, another contestant has joined the series.It was revealed in a teaser for Thursday night’s episode (15 July) that a new boy named Danny would be entering the villa.Sure enough, the end of the episode saw Danny make his arrival, which won’t be a quiet one – in the ITV2 show’s latest twist, he will take not one, but two girls on a date.The episode saw Kaz Kamwa get a text reading: “Tonight, Danny will enter the villa. He has chosen two girls to go on dates with. Kaz you’re up first, please...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island episode review: Danny’s troubling behaviour is further proof we should cut our losses

There was a lot riding on last night’s episode of Love Island. After three weeks of distinctly average television, people were just about ready to tune out of this season for good. But Sunday night’s preview for yesterday’s episode was too juicy to pass up: Snog, Marry, Pie.Finally, a challenge that we care about. One that makes narrative sense. You snog the person you want to snog, propose to the person you want to marry, and smush a whipped-cream pie in the face of the person you want to pie (Love Island speak for ditch). As expected, the preview...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 air date: Jamie and the Love Island spoof…

As we prepare ourselves for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 arriving on Apple TV+ this coming Friday, why not wonder about Jamie Tartt?. One of the great things about this show is its constant ability to circumvent expectations. Take, for example, how we never expected Richmond to be booted out of the Premier League during season 1, or how we never pictured that a big part of the season 2 premiere would be about Rojas accidentally killing the team’s live animal mascot. These things happened, and now, we’re in a super-bizarre/funny position where Jamie is on the show’s version of Love Island.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Island reveals the last batch of recouplings after Casa Amor drama

Love Island aired the last batch of Casa Amor recouplings tonight (July 30) after leaving the ceremony on a cliffhanger in yesterday's episode. After the boys spent the last week in Casa Amor getting to know six new girls and the girls got introduced to six new boys in the main villa, each islander had to choose whether to stick with their previous match or move on in a new pairing.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Fantasy Island - Episode 1.01 - Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby - Press Release

A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Elena Roarke is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke and the steward of this mysterious island. Pilot Javier is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades. In the series opener, Roarke welcomes a local morning show host, Christine Collins, who has a simple fantasy: she wants to eat. And eat. And eat. But when Christine gets to Fantasy Island, she’ll realize that she’s hungry for much more than food. Roarke’s other guests include Ruby Akuda, who arrives on Fantasy Island with her husband; Ruby is afflicted with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life in the all-new “Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby” series premiere episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV & Videosohmymag.co.uk

This is the 2021 Love Islander expected to earn the most after leaving the villa

While obviously all the Islanders are in the villa to find love and definitely not a PLT deal, there’s no denying that appearing on Love Island can be a life-changing experience for some of the stars of the show. After Molly-Mae Hague boosted her follower count up to over 5.5 million, she’s believed to be paid over £12,000 per sponsored Instagram post.
TV SeriesGrazia

Why Is Everyone Talking About Tommy Fury Being In Love Island's Casa Amor?

Watching Love Island, we almost always expect our past traumas of toxic men to be triggered at some point or another. This season though, it’s every episode, every man, every scene. That’s right, in what’s fast becoming the worst examples of male behaviour in Love Island history – apart from a token few that will forever scar us (you know who you are) – Casa Amor has taken the fu*kboyery to new levels this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy